WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 06:05:36 am
62.17 USD   -0.06%
Oil Futures Extend Rebound in Asian Trading

01/09/2018 | 05:53am CET
   By Biman Mukherji

--Oil prices rose in Asian trading, extending gains during U.S. trading on Monday, putting them on track for fresh 3-year highs as unseasonable cold in America persists.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.8% at $62.23 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.6% to $68.20.

--Upcoming is weekly U.S. inventory and production data. On the supply side, analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts predict oil stockpiles fell 3.5 million barrels last week. That as oil production has been at record highs the past month.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Latest news on WTI
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:53a Oil Futures Extend Rebound in Asian Trading
01:25a California Municipalities' Debt Disclosures Contrast With Climate Warnings
01/08 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/08 Oil Prices Hold Gains on Tighter U.S. Stocks, Global Supply
01/08 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/08 E.ON Accepts Fortum's Takeover Offer for Uniper Stake
01/08 Oil Prices Mixed on Tighter U.S. Stocks, Global Supply
01/08 Sinopec to Build Plant in China Using ENI's Refining Technology
01/08 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
More news
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
