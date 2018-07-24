Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 07:05:07 am
67.61 USD   -0.25%
Oil Futures Maintain Modest Declines in Asia

07/24/2018 | 06:53am CEST

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures were modestly lower in midday trading Tuesday in Asia as the market continued this month's downward bias.

--September light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.3% at $67.66 a barrel in the Globex trading session. September Brent also fell 0.3%, to $72.82.

--Trump's weekend threats on tariffs towards China "certainly introduce a new layer of uncertainty and volatility into the mix," said John Driscoll, chief strategist at Singapore-based JTD Energy. That as Saudi Arabia has indicated it may not boost production as much as it can, he noted.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
