Oil Futures Maintain Modest Overnight Gains

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures remained up slightly in midday trading Thursday in Asia, building on modest gains Wednesday.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.15% at $61.05 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent rose 3 cents to $64.92.

--Wednesday's gains came despite the U.S. saying that oil inventories rose more than expected last week and average daily output hitting yet-another record high. But gasoline and diesel stockpiles logged bigger-than-projected declines. fell more than expected.

