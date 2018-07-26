Log in
WTI       

WTI
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/26 07:36:59 am
69.31 USD   -0.14%
07:22aOil Futures Maintains Gain as Red Sea Shipments Paused
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/25Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Crude Inventories Decline
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Futures Maintains Gain as Red Sea Shipments Paused

0
07/26/2018 | 07:22am CEST

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures remained higher in early afternoon trading Thursday in Asia after getting an early lift from Saudi Arabia pausing oil shipments through the Red Sea following attacks on two tankers by rebels in Yemen.

--After lagging WTI in Wednesday's session, September Brent Futures was recently up 0.6% at $74.35 a barrel. Light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7 cents to $69.37 in the Globex trading session.

--While getting a lift on fresh Middle East worries, CMC Markets' Michael McCarthy predicted Brent finding strong technical resistance in the $75 to $77 range. For WTI, he pegged $70 to $72 a barrel.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish