Oil Futures Remain Steady in Asian Trading

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures were little changed in Asian trading Wednesday as investors await year-end data on US oil supplies.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently flat at $60.37 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 5 cents to $66.52.

--With weekly oil-inventory data delayed a day for holidays, API's reading comes later Wednesday, followed by the government's report Thursday. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts expect a drop in oil stockpiles for last week but increases in product supplies.

