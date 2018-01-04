Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 05:35:14 am
62.08 USD   +0.45%
05:39aDJOil Futures Remain at 3-Year Highs
01/03DJCrude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns
01/03DJCrude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Futures Remain at 3-Year Highs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:39am CET
   By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures built on Wednesday's 2% gains in Asian trading Thursday ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.5% at $61.92 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.2% to $67.97.

--Wednesday's jump to 3-year highs was attributed by some to demand worries both in Iran--where antigovernment protests are ongoing--and the US--where ongoing cold weather has raised concerns about some petroleum-industry infrastructure.

--Meanwhile, late Wednesday's industry-group reading on U.S. inventories was largely in line with what the government's Thursday release is expected to show.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
05:39aDJOil Futures Remain at 3-Year Highs
01/03DJCrude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns
01/03DJCrude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns
01/03DJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/03DJCrude Oil Boosts Wheat, Soybean Markets
01/03DJIran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices
01/03DJCorrection to Crude Oil Story
01/03DJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/03DJPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Su..
01/03DJBig Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.