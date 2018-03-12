Oil Futures Shed Most of Their Morning Gains

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures were slightly higher in midday Asian trading on Monday, losing much of its morning gains after a 3% jump Friday.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.1% at $62.11 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent also gained 0.1%, to $65.58.

--Oil prices rallied through European and early U.S. action on Friday ahead of America's weekly oil-rig count falling for the first time in nearly two months. U.S. crude production has been hitting record highs of late.

