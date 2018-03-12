Log in
WTI
03/12 07:33:05 am
61.95 USD   -0.29%
07:23aWoodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project
DJ
05:42aOil Futures Shed Most of Their Morning Gains
DJ
05:25aGerman Energy Titans in Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Futures Shed Most of Their Morning Gains

0
03/12/2018 | 05:42am CET

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures were slightly higher in midday Asian trading on Monday, losing much of its morning gains after a 3% jump Friday.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.1% at $62.11 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent also gained 0.1%, to $65.58.

--Oil prices rallied through European and early U.S. action on Friday ahead of America's weekly oil-rig count falling for the first time in nearly two months. U.S. crude production has been hitting record highs of late.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
