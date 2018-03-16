Oil Futures Stable as Crosscurrents Continue

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures logged tiny declines at midday Friday in Asian trading following two days of modest gains as investors continue to weigh the supply/demand picture.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 2 cents at $61.17 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent fell 6 cents to $65.06.

--Oil prices are liable to remain range-bound for now as ongoing record U.S. production is being offset by solid demand growth in much of the world.

--Meanwhile, investors also be watching whether the U.S. takes a harsher stance on Iran following the following the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. That could potentially lift oil prices, traders say.

