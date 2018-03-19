Oil Holds On to Risk-Driven Gains

By Christopher Alessi

Oil prices edged down Monday morning, even as crude largely held on to gains following a late-day surge Friday.

Light, sweet crude for April delivery declined 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.10 a barrel.

"It's a counter-reaction to the Friday spike that we saw," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Oil prices closed up more than 1.5% Friday, on the back of perceived geopolitical risks to global supply and a rosier demand outlook from the International Energy Agency.

"The short-term risk is a move to the upside," Mr. Hansen said of crude prices. He cited ongoing supply disruptions in Venezuela, as well as President Donald Trump's decision last week to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Analysts have said Mr. Tillerson's ouster could set the stage for Mr. Trump to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran, frustrating its oil exports.

The International Energy Agency last week raised its global oil demand forecast, predicting the world's appetite for crude would increase by 1.5 million barrels a day, to reach 99.3 million barrels a day in 2018. That uptick could offset a surge in U.S. shale production and keep the market in balance, the agency said.

Also Friday, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. had risen by four that week. The oil rig count, typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector, has mainly been on the rise since June 2016.

Oil market observers this week are looking ahead to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on crude inventory levels.

Gasoline futures fell 0.2% to $1.9418 a gallon and diesel futures rose 0.2% to $1.9156 a gallon.

Stephanie Yang contributed to this article

