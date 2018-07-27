Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 07:23:35 am
69.6 USD   +0.12%
07:07aOil Little Changed Following Three Days of Gains
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:40aBP to Buy BHP Shale Assets for More Than $10 Billion -- Update
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Little Changed Following Three Days of Gains

0
07/27/2018 | 07:07am CEST

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures were little changed in early afternoon trading Friday in Asia, reversing a modest morning pullback and as the market has risen three-straight days.

--September light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up a penny at $69.62 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent was off 3 cents at $74.51.

--Saudi Arabia's decision Wednesday to temporarily halt shipments through the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea isn't been seen as a significant threat to supplies, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. He added prices should remain range-bound as investors weigh looming increases to higher Saudi and Russian output with the risk of declining shipments from Iran.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
