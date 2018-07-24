Oil Moves Higher on China Stimulus, U.S.-Iran Tensions

By Christopher Alessi and Dan Molinski

Oil prices rose Tuesday on expectations China's plan to boost government spending will keep global oil demand robust and on concerns simmering tensions between the U.S. and Iran may disrupt oil supplies.

Light, sweet crude for September delivery ended 63 cents, or 0.9%, higher at $68.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.5% at $73.44 a barrel.

China's State Council revealed new measures to support growth, such as tax breaks and special bonds for infrastructure investment, which translated into broad buying in financial markets.

"Oil rose today on Chinese stimulus, a risk-on rally in stocks and commodities, and on heightened US-Iran jawboning," said Ethan Bellamy at Baird Equity Research. "We doubt the ramp in rhetoric between Trump and Iran will amount to much. In contrast, we would expect other producers to step up and use the geopolitical turmoil as cover to sell more oil."

Oil prices had swung between gains and losses before closing lower Monday following threats between President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, as the oil market tried to assess how much Iranian crude supply might be at risk.

Mr. Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, setting the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions that are expected to hinder Iran's oil industry. Analysts have estimated that as much as 1 million barrels a day of Iran's more than 2.5 million barrels a day in crude exports could be at risk. Mr. Trump has vowed to impose the strictest sanctions possible.

"The market wants to get its head around the actual production in Iran" that will be affected by the renewed sanctions, said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. "The market is playing it a little on the cool side," he added, noting that, in the past, concerns over risk to Iranian supply has buoyed prices much more.

After Mr. Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in May, Brent temporarily breached the symbolic $80-a-barrel threshold for the first time in more than 3 1/2 years.

Tuesday's move higher in oil prices might not last, said Ric Navy, senior vice president for energy futures at R.J. O'Brien & Associates. He noted oil prices rose in part due to higher prices for gasoline and diesel futures as opposed to fundamental factors, and said coming U.S. statistical data may determine oil's next move.

Official weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on U.S. oil inventories is due Wednesday, and a Wall Street Journal survey of analysts and traders indicates that, on average, stockpiles fell by 2.9 million barrels last week.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 3.2-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 4.9-million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks and a 1.3-million-barrel decrease in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

Oil prices in general have come down over the past month following a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- de facto led by Saudi Arabia -- and partner producers such as Russia, to begin ramping up crude output after more than a year of holding back production. The decision came amid concerns that rapidly rising oil prices could dent demand and hamper global economic growth.

Among refined products, gasoline futures rose 0.2% to $2.0956 a gallon. Diesel futures were 0.7% higher $2.1326 a gallon.

