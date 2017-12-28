Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
59.54 USD   -0.02%
04:42pDJOil Prices Edge Lower Ahead of U.S. Stock Draws
01:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
11:44aDJOil Prices Rise on U.S. Stock Draws
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Prices Edge Lower Ahead of U.S. Stock Draws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:42pm CET
By Neanda Salvaterra and Alison Sider

Oil prices edged lower Thursday as traders awaited data on U.S. oil stockpiles.

U.S. crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $59.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $66.38 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Both grades have approached their highest levels since 2015 amid thin trading over the Christmas holiday and ahead of New Year.

Prices were boosted after the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday said U.S. crude inventories declined by 6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 22.

The Energy Information Administration will release official data later Thursday.

Crude futures were buoyed earlier in the week by an explosion on a pipeline that feeds Libya's largest oil port. The explosion was caused by sabotage but it is unclear who was behind it, according to two Libyan oil officials.

The effect of the incident has been somewhat more muted than initially anticipated. Some 70,000 barrels of crude production a day is shut in, compared with early estimates that up to 100,000 barrels a day could be affected, and the pipeline is likely to be repaired within six days, the officials said. Until then, some loadings have continued, albeit at a slower rate.

Repairs on the Forties Pipeline System in the North Sea, which stopped the flow of 450,000 barrels a day, have also been progressing. The pipeline operator Ineos said Tuesday the Forties should be fully operational early in the New Year.

Gasoline futures recently fell 0.57%, to $1.7812 a gallon. Diesel futures rose 0.43%, to $2.0489 a gallon.

--Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at [email protected] and Alison Sider at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:42pDJOil Prices Edge Lower Ahead of U.S. Stock Draws
01:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
11:44aDJOil Prices Rise on U.S. Stock Draws
10:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
09:46aDJPROVIDENCE RESOURCES : Total Exercises Farm-In Option Over FEL 2/14 License
06:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:51aDJOil Futures Tick Higher in Asian Trading
12/27DJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
12/27DJOil Eases Off More Than Two-Year High
12/27DJOil Eases Off More Than Two-Year High
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.