Oil Prices Fall on Fears of Trade Dispute

By Neanda Salvaterra

Oil prices fell Friday, weighed down by worries about a possible U.S. trade dispute with China and lingering concerns about an increase in American crude stocks.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.3% to $63.65 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.3% at $60.79 a barrel.

Crude futures have lost about 5% of their value this week because of a host of factors including some that were largely outside of the oil industry.

"The selloff over the past few days has been about everything but oil fundamentals," said Emily Ashford, director of energy research at Standard Chartered.

A pledge by President Donald Trump on Thursday to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports sparked worries of a looming global trade war with several countries such as China.

U.S. officials have long blamed the Asian country for flooding the world with cheap steel and aluminum because of excess capacity in its industries.

A surge in North American crude output also has the market worried, despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and external producers such as Russia to limit global crude production.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil stockpiles rose by 3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 23, a greater increase than anticipated by most analysts.

Investors will be watching for rig-count data from Baker Hughes Inc. on Friday. The firm's weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. is seen as a bellwether for activity in the sector.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- fell 0.8% to $1.88 a gallon. ICE gas oil was flat at $561.75 a metric ton.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at [email protected]