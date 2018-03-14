Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs in Asia

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures have retreated from morning highs in Asian trading on Wednesday, leaving crude little change after fresh selling on Tuesday.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 6 cents at $60.77 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent fell 7 cents to $64.57.

--The American Petroleum Institute's reading of U.S. inventories showed a slightly lesser-than-expected increase in crude stockpiles and bigger-than-anticipated declines in distillates and gasoline. Government data are due Wednesday.

