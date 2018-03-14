Log in
WTI
03/14 06:18:28 am
60.73 USD   -0.21%
06:02aChina's January-February crude oil output matches record low
RE
05:52aOil Pulls Back From Session Highs in Asia
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs in Asia

0
03/14/2018 | 05:52am CET

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures have retreated from morning highs in Asian trading on Wednesday, leaving crude little change after fresh selling on Tuesday.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 6 cents at $60.77 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent fell 7 cents to $64.57.

--The American Petroleum Institute's reading of U.S. inventories showed a slightly lesser-than-expected increase in crude stockpiles and bigger-than-anticipated declines in distillates and gasoline. Government data are due Wednesday.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
