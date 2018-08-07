Oil Rises as Trump Issues 'Biting' Sanctions on Iran -- Update

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

Oil prices rose Tuesday after President Trump said on Twitter his government will strictly enforce renewed sanctions on Iran, including those aimed at choking off Iran's oil exports.

Light, sweet crude for September delivery was 0.7% higher at $69.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.4% to $74.76 a barrel.

In May, Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, and said his government would reimpose sanctions. On Monday, he signed an executive order that puts into motion many of those sanctions, such as forbidding the sale of the dollar to the Islamic Republic's government. Unless Iran complies with U.S. demands, far tougher measures that would aim to cut off Iran's oil exports are expected to take effect in November.

"The Iran sanctions have officially been cast," President Trump, writing on the social-media platform Twitter in which he has nearly 54 million followers, said in a predawn posting Tuesday. "These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

Analysts said Mr. Trump's statement removed almost all doubt as to whether the U.S. would give in to some of its key trading partners in Europe and elsewhere who were hoping to get waivers that would allow them to keep buying oil from Iran beyond November.

"President Trump's tweet this morning put a fine point on the Iran sanctions restart; the sanctions regime will be strict, and it is highly unlikely that any waivers will be granted for oil purchases or anything else," said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital. "There was a lot of hopeful analysis in the market that at least some Iranian oil purchases would be allowed. That outlook has been dashed."

Also keeping oil prices elevated Tuesday, said Mr. Kilduff, were indications that Saudi Arabia actually dialed back output in July. This, he said, "shows that they may be less than enthusiastic in their drive to cover for any Iranian supply shortfalls."

Reports out late last week indicated top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 10.3 million barrels a day of crude oil in July, down from 10.5 million in June.

In all, analysts widely expect more than one million barrels of Iran's roughly 2.5 million barrels a day of crude exports could be at risk if full U.S. sanctions are implemented.

Last month, Iran's seaborne exports were 2.317 million barrels a day, which was lower than the previous month, as European refiners cut imports ahead of returning sanctions, according to Paris-based shipping tracker Kpler.

Still, other producers are compensating for any falloff in Iranian oil, with the exception of the Saudis' apparent month-on-month decline in July. That is why oil prices are around the same levels they were before President Trump announced a resumption of sanctions in May, Commerzbank said in a research note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producers outside the cartel, including Russia, agreed in late June to begin ramping up output, after more than a year of cutting production. Moscow has already increased the flow of its oil.

The move has helped to put a cap on prices in recent weeks. But market observers are looking ahead to official data from OPEC next week on how much oil Saudi Arabia pumped last month.

Market participants are also looking ahead Tuesday to weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group. Official data from the Energy Information Administration is set to be released Wednesday.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for September delivery rose 1.2% to $2.0902 a gallon. Diesel futures jumped 1.4% to $2.1691 a gallon.

