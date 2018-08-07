Oil Rises as Trump Issues 'Biting' Sanctions on Iran -- Update

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

Oil prices rose Tuesday after President Trump said on Twitter the U.S. government will strictly enforce renewed sanctions on Iran, including those aimed at choking off Iran's oil exports.

Light, sweet crude for September delivery ended 0.2% higher at $69.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.2% to $74.65 a barrel.

In May, Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program and said his government would reimpose sanctions. On Monday, he signed an executive order that puts into motion many of those sanctions, such as forbidding the sale of dollars to the Islamic Republic's government. Unless Iran complies with U.S. demands, far tougher measures that would aim to cut off Iran's oil exports are expected to take effect in November.

"The Iran sanctions have officially been cast," President Trump, writing on social-media platform Twitter in which he has nearly 54 million followers, said in a predawn posting Tuesday. "These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

Analysts said Mr. Trump's statement made clear the U.S. doesn't plan to give in to some of its key trading partners in Europe and elsewhere who were hoping to get waivers so they can keep buying Iranian oil beyond November.

"President Trump's tweet this morning put a fine point on the Iran sanctions restart; the sanctions regime will be strict, and it is highly unlikely that any waivers will be granted for oil purchases or anything else," said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital. "There was a lot of hopeful analysis in the market that at least some Iranian oil purchases would be allowed. That outlook has been dashed."

Also keeping oil prices elevated Tuesday, said Mr. Kilduff, were indications that Saudi Arabia actually dialed back output in July. This, he said, "shows that they may be less than enthusiastic in their drive to cover for any Iranian supply shortfalls."

Reports out late last week indicated top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 10.3 million barrels a day of crude oil in July, down from 10.5 million in June.

In all, analysts widely expect more than one million barrels of Iran's roughly 2.5 million barrels a day of crude exports could be at risk if full U.S. sanctions are implemented.

Still, other producers are compensating for any falloff in Iranian oil, with the exception of the Saudis' apparent month-on-month decline in July. That is why oil prices are around the same levels they were before President Trump announced a resumption of sanctions in May, Commerzbank said in a research note.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its U.S. oil-production forecast for 2018 to 10.7 million barrels a day from 10.8 million in its month-ago forecast, a move that likely reflects indications that pipeline shortages in Texas are forcing producers to slow down activity.

Markets next will watch for the EIA's weekly report on U.S. oil inventories, due Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect to see, on average, a 2.3-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last week.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for September delivery rose 1.9% to $2.1040 a gallon. Diesel futures jumped 1.4% to $2.1691 a gallon.

