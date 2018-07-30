Log in
WTI
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

07/30/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Stephanie Yang and Christopher Alessi

Oil prices rose on Monday, as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production.

Light, sweet crude for September delivery gained $1.44, or 2.1%, to $70.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, gained 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $74.97.

Prices have fluctuated in recent weeks on conflicting signs of supply and demand, as Iran sanctions and economic turmoil in Venezuela threaten to remove barrels from the global market. Meanwhile, major exporters like Saudi Arabia and Russia are looking to increase their own production.

"The market's attempting to stabilize," said Gene McGillian, vice president of research at Tradition Energy. "Right now we're seeing a balance between the ideas that the increase in production from Saudi Arabia and Russia is going to offset the loss in Venezuela and Iran."

Analysts also attributed Monday's gains to a weaker U.S. dollar. Commodities like crude are priced in dollars and become cheaper for foreign buyers when the U.S. currency falls. The WSJ Dollar Index was recently down 0.2% at 88.11.

"The market is pretty volatile at the moment," said Thomas Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Oil prices had closed down last week amid signs of rising global supply. Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, on Friday indicated his country may increase crude output by more than previously anticipated this year.

Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, de facto led by Saudi Arabia, agreed in June to begin ramping up crude production this month by up to 1 million barrels a day, after more than a year of holding back output.

"While the threat of a trade war and associated demand weakness hangs over the market, geopolitical risk remains a key source of support," analysts at Schneider Electric said.

Oil market observers are looking ahead to the first estimates of OPEC's production for July, expected later this week, with an eye on Saudi Arabia's output, according to analysts.

Gasoline futures fell 0.1% to $2.1603 a gallon and diesel futures rose 0.7% to $2.1710 a gallon.

Write to Stephanie Yang at [email protected] and Christopher Alessi at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.42% 94.28 End-of-day quote.2.64%
WTI 1.57% 70 Delayed Quote.15.69%
