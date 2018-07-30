Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 04:09:04 am
68.9 USD   -0.03%
03:13aOil prices mixed; WTI gains after strong U.S. growth figures
RE
07/28Oil Profit Fails to Impress -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Oil Falls on Signs of Increasing Supply
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil prices mixed; WTI gains after strong U.S. growth figures

07/30/2018 | 03:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Odebrecht Oil and Gas drillship is seen in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Monday with WTI rising on the back of strong U.S. economic growth figures, while Brent began the week trading lower after posting its first weekly gain in four.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $68.91 a barrel by 0058 GMT. WTI fell 1.3 percent on Friday, marking a fourth week of declines.

Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to 74.18 a barrel, after notching up a 1.7 percent weekly increase last week, the first gain in four weeks.

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the second quarter as consumers boosted spending and farmers rushed shipments of soybeans to China to beat retaliatory trade tariffs before they took effect in early July.

Clouding the picture, though, was data released on Friday that showed U.S. energy companies added three oil rigs in the week to July 27, the first time in the past three weeks that drillers have increased activity. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>

Hedge funds trimmed their bullish wagers on U.S. crude for the second week in a row to the lowest in nearly a month, data also showed on Friday, as oil prices remained volatile amid trade tensions and geopolitical risks.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 11,362 contracts to 412,289 in the week to July 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. That was the lowest level since late June, the data showed.2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

