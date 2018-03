By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said on Thursday that Hans Wijers, deputy chairman and senior independent director, has notified the company that he intends to retire.

The oil-and-gas company said Mr. Wijers will be replaced by Gerard Kleisterlee with effect from May 23. Mr. Kleisterlee is currently the chairman of the remuneration committee and a director of the board.

