Royal Dutch Shell Nears Deal for Hong Kong's First LNG Imports -Reuters

--Royal Dutch Shell is nearing an agreement with Hong Kong to become the first company to supply the city with liquefied natural gas, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The oil-and-gas company beat out companies like Malaysia's Petronas, and is set to supply Hong Kong with 1.2 million tons of LNG a year for about 10 years as part of the agreement, which will be put into effect after 2020, according to Reuters.

--Reuters reports that the deal is subject to a final investment decision for an offshore LNG import terminal

Full story: http://reut.rs/2tOBTN0

