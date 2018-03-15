Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/15 08:45:07 am
61.06 USD   +0.23%
Royal Dutch Shell Nears Deal for Hong Kong's First LNG Imports -Reuters

03/15/2018 | 08:21am CET

--Royal Dutch Shell is nearing an agreement with Hong Kong to become the first company to supply the city with liquefied natural gas, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The oil-and-gas company beat out companies like Malaysia's Petronas, and is set to supply Hong Kong with 1.2 million tons of LNG a year for about 10 years as part of the agreement, which will be put into effect after 2020, according to Reuters.

--Reuters reports that the deal is subject to a final investment decision for an offshore LNG import terminal

Full story: http://reut.rs/2tOBTN0

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRONAS GAS BHD --End-of-day quote.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.87% 25.205 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
Latest news on WTI
08:21aRoyal Dutch Shell Nears Deal for Hong Kong's First LNG Imports -Reuters
DJ
05:44aOil Futures Maintain Modest Overnight Gains
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14VALERO ENERGY : Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery
DJ
03/14Energy Shares Slip as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory
DJ
03/14Oil Prices Fall on Inventory Buildup, Rising Production
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
