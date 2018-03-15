Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Shell Selling New Zealand Assets to OMV for $578 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:56pm CET

By Robb M. Stewart

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB) has moved to withdraw from New Zealand with a deal to sell its interests in a portfolio of energy assets to OMV AG (OMV.VI) for US$578 million.

The sale follows a two-year review of Shell's operations in the country and 2017 sale of its 50% stake in the Kapuni natural-gas field to local venture partner Todd Energy. Shell has pledged to sell US$30 billion worth of assets by the end of 2018 as it seeks to simplify its portfolio and refocus on natural-gas and deep-water oil businesses.

The agreement with Vienna-based oil-and-gas producer OMV covers Shell's interests in eight New Zealand businesses, and also includes a deal to sell Shell's stake in the Great South Basin venture and a roughly US$50 million drilling commitment.

"Today's announcement is another step towards reshaping and simplifying our company, deepening Shell's financial resilience and competitiveness," Maarten Wetselaar, Shell's director for integrated gas and new energies, said.

Shell has operated in New Zealand for about 100 years, and its businesses account for about half of the country's natural-gas production and a large chunk of light oil output. The assets include an 84% interest in the Maui gas field off the Taranaki coast that was discovered in 1969, a 48% stake in the Pohokuru field that came on stream in 2006 and a 61% stake in the Great South Basin permit off the coast of Otago and Southland. It also owns the Tank Farm, which is made up of a number of sites where Shell operates tanks holding condensate and naphtha.

The deal with OMV remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete by the end of the year, Shell said. Until then, it said it would continue to run the business as it currently is.

Employees of the companies two arms in the country, Shell Taranaki Ltd. and Shell New Zealand, will become part of OMV.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG 1.65% 45.7 End-of-day quote.-13.64%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.63% 25.045 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:56pShell Selling New Zealand Assets to OMV for $578 Million
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:15pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settleme..
DJ
08:19pOil Rises on Growing Demand Outlook
DJ
04:22pCorrection to Oil Prices Rise on Inventory Story on Wednesday
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:56pGETTING THE 'OIL' OUT : Norway's Statoil Rebrands -- Update
DJ
03:47pOil Rises on Growing Demand Outlook
DJ
03:03pIndia's Exports Growth Slows in February
DJ
02:57pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settleme..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.