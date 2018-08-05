Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up

By Benoit Faucon

A senior Iranian energy official criticized Russia and Saudi Arabia for ramping up oil output, saying they were breaking a production agreement between OPEC and Moscow and would strengthen the U.S.'s effort to impose sanctions on Tehran.

Hossein Kazempour, who represents Iran at Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, also warned Moscow that its output boost could endanger any long-term alliance between oil nations.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and others "are increasing production by one million barrels a day to squeeze the lifters of oil from Iran," Mr. Kazempour said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. "They are extending their hand of support to Trump. It's a very hostile attitude against us."

About a week ago Russia announced it was boosting its production by 250,000 barrels a day, producing far above its quota set in late 2016, when OPEC and oil-producing countries agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day to shore up collapsing oil prices.

Saudi Arabia by the end of June had also surpassed its allocation by about 460,000 barrels a day and increased its output by another 340,000 barrels a day, according to Vienna-based consultancy JBC.

Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Tehran by the end of the year, including a prohibition on purchases of Iranian oil, following President Trump's cancellation of a nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic. Mr. Trump recently called on oil-producing countries to boost their output in anticipation of the loss of Iranian crude.

Mr. Kazempour's comments were a rare criticism of a key political ally. Unlike Saudi Arabia, Moscow has officially opposed sanctions and is allied with Tehran in Syria. The Iranian oil official said his views only concerned OPEC matters and not broader relations between Tehran and Russia.

Saudi officials previously have said the kingdom decided to boost output after receiving phone calls from the Trump administration. It is unclear if Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, discussed the matter when he met his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry late June.

Mr. Kazempour said Russia's oil minister Alexander Novak had announced his country was about to boost production by 170,000 barrels a day, during a technical conference call to monitor production cuts in July. During the same call, the United Arab Emirates said it would boost output by 160,000 barrels a day and Kuwait by 85,000 barrels a day, he said.

The Iranian official, who listened in on the call, said Russia didn't have the power to decide on surpassing its pledge in this setting and Saudi Arabia didn't have the right to allow such increase.

The group, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and including Saudi Arabia and Russia, "divided the cake among themselves" but "they were not mandated," the veteran oil official said.

Any decision on individual production should have been made the previous month at an OPEC summit, he added.