Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 09:30pm CEST

By Benoit Faucon

A senior Iranian energy official criticized Russia and Saudi Arabia for ramping up oil output, saying they were breaking a production agreement between OPEC and Moscow and would strengthen the U.S.'s effort to impose sanctions on Tehran.

Hossein Kazempour, who represents Iran at Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, also warned Moscow that its output boost could endanger any long-term alliance between oil nations.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and others "are increasing production by one million barrels a day to squeeze the lifters of oil from Iran," Mr. Kazempour said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. "They are extending their hand of support to Trump. It's a very hostile attitude against us."

About a week ago Russia announced it was boosting its production by 250,000 barrels a day, producing far above its quota set in late 2016, when OPEC and oil-producing countries agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day to shore up collapsing oil prices.

Saudi Arabia by the end of June had also surpassed its allocation by about 460,000 barrels a day and increased its output by another 340,000 barrels a day, according to Vienna-based consultancy JBC.

Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Tehran by the end of the year, including a prohibition on purchases of Iranian oil, following President Trump's cancellation of a nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic. Mr. Trump recently called on oil-producing countries to boost their output in anticipation of the loss of Iranian crude.

Mr. Kazempour's comments were a rare criticism of a key political ally. Unlike Saudi Arabia, Moscow has officially opposed sanctions and is allied with Tehran in Syria. The Iranian oil official said his views only concerned OPEC matters and not broader relations between Tehran and Russia.

Saudi officials previously have said the kingdom decided to boost output after receiving phone calls from the Trump administration. It is unclear if Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, discussed the matter when he met his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry late June.

Mr. Kazempour said Russia's oil minister Alexander Novak had announced his country was about to boost production by 170,000 barrels a day, during a technical conference call to monitor production cuts in July. During the same call, the United Arab Emirates said it would boost output by 160,000 barrels a day and Kuwait by 85,000 barrels a day, he said.

The Iranian official, who listened in on the call, said Russia didn't have the power to decide on surpassing its pledge in this setting and Saudi Arabia didn't have the right to allow such increase.

The group, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and including Saudi Arabia and Russia, "divided the cake among themselves" but "they were not mandated," the veteran oil official said.

Any decision on individual production should have been made the previous month at an OPEC summit, he added.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
08/05Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up
DJ
08/05Top Iran Oil Official Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia on Oil Ramp Up
DJ
08/03Oil Inches Lower as Traders Weigh Supply Signals
DJ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/03SUBSCRIBERS : News Highlights Available Intermittently
DJ
08/03BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down By 2 in Latest Week
DJ
08/03Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July - OPEC sources
RE
08/03U.S. Trade Gap Widens in June
DJ
08/03Oil Ticks Up to End a Volatile Week
DJ
08/03Serica to Increase Stake in Total's North Sea Fields -- Deal Digest
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.