US Oil Futures Maintain Modest Rebound in Asia

By Biman Mukherji

--U.S. oil futures gained while the Brent international benchmark was little changed in afternoon Asian trading Monday following the American metric's much-bigger declines on Friday.

--September light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.3% at $68.89 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent was flat at $74.29.

--The spread between the benchmarks widened anew last week after Saudi Arabia paused crude shipments through a key passage in the Red Sea, analysts say. In focus this week will include central-bank meetings and manufacturing data around the world as well as Russian oil output, says OCBC.

