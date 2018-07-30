Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 07:08:42 am
68.84 USD   -0.12%
US Oil Futures Maintain Modest Rebound in Asia

By Biman Mukherji

--U.S. oil futures gained while the Brent international benchmark was little changed in afternoon Asian trading Monday following the American metric's much-bigger declines on Friday.

--September light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.3% at $68.89 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent was flat at $74.29.

--The spread between the benchmarks widened anew last week after Saudi Arabia paused crude shipments through a key passage in the Red Sea, analysts say. In focus this week will include central-bank meetings and manufacturing data around the world as well as Russian oil output, says OCBC.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
