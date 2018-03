Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported an operational disruption and emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"Process unit upset," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emissions of sulfur dioxide and other gases happened Tuesday afternoon and lasted less than an hour.

The 335,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.

