DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.03.2018 / 15:09
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
