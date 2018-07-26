SDT Holdings Improve Transparency with Information & Disclosure Statement Filing

MONTREAL, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- SDT Holdings, Inc. / Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK:WUHN) (the "Company"), a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company serving various industries through their four subsidiaries, filed its Information and Disclosure Statement with OTC Markets.



The Company's Information and Disclosure Statement includes financial statements for the years ended 2016 and 2017, as well as first quarter 2018. The Company believes it has now filed the necessary documentation with OTC Market to achieve Current Pink status.

The Company has also filed Articles of Amendment with Nevada Secretary of State changing the Company's name from "Wuhan General Group (China), Inc." to "SDT Holdings, Inc." The Company has begun work with FINRA to implement the name change and is seeking to change its ticker symbol. Potential options for the new ticker symbol include "SDTH" and "SDTG" which are under consideration as well as others if these they are unavailable.

"We are very happy to have made our financials available on the OTC Markets website," commented Ramy Kamaneh, CEO of WUHN. "We are extremely grateful for all the hard work that our financial and legal teams have put in place to lead us today. We do not control the outcome of these efforts, which took more time and capital than originally planned, but we believe that improving transparency for our investors is an important milestone, and with all these changes undertaken, we hope to continue to grow our business and create strong shareholder value."

About

SDT Holdings, Inc. is a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company that focuses on the development, production and commercialization of its four subsidiaries, specialized in these areas: mining electrification, cryptocurrencies / blockchain, industrial batteries, internet of things and artificial intelligence for the industrial market. Dedicated to supplying quality, innovative technologies and battery solutions.

Contact: Bruce Haase Public Relations

Phone: (514) 928-7368 ext. 6

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.sdtholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Source: Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.