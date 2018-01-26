SDT Holdings, Inc./ Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN) Announces Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- SDT Holdings, Inc. / Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK:WUHN) (the "Company").



The Parent Company announces the following updates and developments:

Former officers and board of directors have stepped down from their position in the company while simultaneously appointing Ramy Kamaneh as the new President and CEO of Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

The custodianship has been discharged and return control to Wuhan General Group Board of Directors.

Appointed lawyer firm BOOTH UDALL FULLER to expedite further transactions.

OTC filings and corporate profile, FINRA, State of Nevada name change all in progress.

Corporate website in development.

Currently interviewing auditors for compliance and up listing to a higher market place.

SDT Holdings, Inc. is finalizing the RTO transaction with Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

The Company will be announcing in next week's corporate updates and developments (letter of intent, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, contracts ...) regarding its subsidiaries.

"We have engaged the right resources in getting the Company current in a timely fashion as well as other related transactions. Also, would like to thank all my team for their effort to build this great future Nasdaq company as well as for all the interest and support from our current and prospective investors," stated Ramy Kamaneh, CEO of SDT Holdings, Inc.

SDT Holdings, Inc. is a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company that focuses on the development, production and commercialization of its 4 subsidiaries: Mining Electrification, Cryptocurrencies/blockchain, Industrial Batteries, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence for the industrial market. We are dedicated to supplying quality, innovative technologies and battery solutions for the Transport, Mining, Agricultural, Industrial and Earthmoving Industries.



Website: www.sdtholdings.com

Phone: (514) 928-7368

E-mail: [email protected]



