Wyndham Worldwide    WYN

WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE (WYN)
News Summary

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation Investors (WYN)

02/10/2018 | 03:25am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) investors concerning the Company and its directors and officers’ possible violations of state laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Wyndham investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/wyndham-worldwide-corporation.

If you purchased Wyndham stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 815 M
EBIT 2017 1 078 M
Net income 2017 549 M
Debt 2017 3 688 M
Yield 2017 2,05%
P/E ratio 2017 21,53
P/E ratio 2018 15,42
EV / Sales 2017 2,61x
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
Capitalization 11 507 M
Chart WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
Duration : Period :
Wyndham Worldwide Technical Analysis Chart | WYN | US98310W1080 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Myra J. Biblowit Independent Director
James Edward Buckman Lead Independent Director
George Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE-1.99%11 507
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-1.36%48 810
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0.00%25 167
ACCOR3.09%15 684
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-3.90%11 904
CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR)-8.60%9 221
