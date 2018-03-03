Log in
News

Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Wynn Resorts Limited to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

03/03/2018 | 05:26am CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 23, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Wynn Resorts securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen A. Wynn, had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault, and that discovery of Wynn’s misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn’s tenure at the Company.

According to the complaint, following a January 26, 2018 article published by The Wall Street Journal revealing detailed accounts that Wynn had coerced and pressured several Wynn Resorts employees to perform sex acts and that Wynn had paid a Wynn Resorts employee $7.5 million after being accused of forcing the employee to have sex with him, and that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that it would open a regulatory review into the Company over the sexual misconduct allegations reported in the Wall Street Journal article, the value of Wynn Resorts shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Wynn Resorts securities purchased on or after February 28, 2014 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
