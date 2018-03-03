Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Wynn Resorts Limited to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 23, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Wynn Resorts securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen A. Wynn, had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault, and that discovery of Wynn’s misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn’s tenure at the Company.

According to the complaint, following a January 26, 2018 article published by The Wall Street Journal revealing detailed accounts that Wynn had coerced and pressured several Wynn Resorts employees to perform sex acts and that Wynn had paid a Wynn Resorts employee $7.5 million after being accused of forcing the employee to have sex with him, and that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that it would open a regulatory review into the Company over the sexual misconduct allegations reported in the Wall Street Journal article, the value of Wynn Resorts shares declined significantly.

