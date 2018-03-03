Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Wynn Resorts Limited to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
on behalf of purchasers of Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) (“Wynn
Resorts” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February
28, 2014 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors
who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until
April 23, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Wynn Resorts securities
during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the
lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has
yet been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by
virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period
that the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen A. Wynn,
had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn
Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault, and that
discovery of Wynn’s misconduct would subject the Company to heightened
regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn’s tenure at the Company.
According to the complaint, following a January 26, 2018 article
published by The Wall Street Journal revealing detailed accounts
that Wynn had coerced and pressured several Wynn Resorts employees to
perform sex acts and that Wynn had paid a Wynn Resorts employee $7.5
million after being accused of forcing the employee to have sex with
him, and that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that it
would open a regulatory review into the Company over the sexual
misconduct allegations reported in the Wall Street Journal article,
the value of Wynn Resorts shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Wynn Resorts securities purchased on or after February 28, 2014 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005747/en/