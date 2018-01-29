Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, Limited-- WYNN

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Wynn
Resorts, Limited (NASDAQGS:WYNN) concerning possible violations of
federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/WYNN-Info-Request-Form-6409
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
