WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Report
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, Limited-- WYNN

01/29/2018 | 08:25pm CET

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQGS:WYNN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/WYNN-Info-Request-Form-6409

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 893 M
EBIT 2018 1 324 M
Net income 2018 767 M
Debt 2018 6 540 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 24,52
P/E ratio 2019 19,13
EV / Sales 2018 3,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 18 531 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Wynn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew O. Maddox President
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Daniel Boone Wayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS18.99%18 531
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.8.45%59 681
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL10.24%20 975
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC4.55%12 773
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.24%8 346
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%6 654
