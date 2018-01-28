Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Management of Wynn Resorts, Limited – WYNN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by management of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that “[d]ozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked at Mr. Wynn’s casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described him pressuring employees to perform sex acts.” On this news, shares of Wynn fell $20.31 per share or over 10% from its previous closing price to close at $180.29 per share on January 26, 2018.

