Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Management of Wynn Resorts, Limited – WYNN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 01:11am CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by management of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that “[d]ozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked at Mr. Wynn’s casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described him pressuring employees to perform sex acts.” On this news, shares of Wynn fell $20.31 per share or over 10% from its previous closing price to close at $180.29 per share on January 26, 2018.

If you currently own shares of Wynn, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1278.html or more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
04:01a WYNN RESORTS : Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as the Republicans' finance chair..
01:11a Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Manag..
12:38a WYNN RESORTS : resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
12:03a REPORT : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : Boston Harbor developer Steve resigns as RNC finance chair follow..
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : shaken by misconduct claims
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : Economy grew at 2.6% rate in 4Q; Business briefing; Dow, S&P main..
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : 'Give that money back,' Healey urges
01/27 WYNN RESORTS : Gaming board loses on its vet of Vegas mogul
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/27 STOCKS TO WATCH : Tech Giants In The Spotlight
01/26 STEVE WYNN'S PERSONAL WOES : A Cause For Concern, But Not Panic
01/26 Massachusetts gaming regulator to open review of Wynn Resorts
01/26 Wynn defended at Morgan Stanley; shares down 10%
01/26 Wynn Resorts responds to allegations against Steve Wynn
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 893 M
EBIT 2018 1 324 M
Net income 2018 767 M
Debt 2018 6 540 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 24,52
P/E ratio 2019 19,13
EV / Sales 2018 3,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 18 531 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Wynn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew O. Maddox President
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Daniel Boone Wayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS18.99%18 531
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.8.45%59 681
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL10.24%20 975
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC4.55%12 773
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.24%8 346
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%6 654
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.