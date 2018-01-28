Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Management of Wynn Resorts, Limited – WYNN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by management of Wynn
Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) resulting from allegations that
management may have issued materially misleading business information to
the investing public.
On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that
“[d]ozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked
at Mr. Wynn’s casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to
a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described
him pressuring employees to perform sex acts.” On this news, shares of
Wynn fell $20.31 per share or over 10% from its previous closing price
to close at $180.29 per share on January 26, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation
by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class
action settlements annually obtained for investors.
