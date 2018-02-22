Log in
WYNN RESORTS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Wynn Resorts, Limited To Contact The Firm

02/22/2018 | 12:43am CET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wynn Resorts, Limited (“Wynn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WYNN)

If you invested in Wynn stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WYNN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 352 M
Net income 2018 792 M
Debt 2018 6 507 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 21,40
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 16 885 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Alvin V. Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-2.63%16 885
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.7.14%59 302
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL3.14%19 651
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-1.52%11 818
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.79%7 456
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 889
