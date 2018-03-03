Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Wynn Resorts Limited - WYNN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

Beginning in early 2018, a series of media reports revealed widespread claims of a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Chairman/CEO Steve Wynn, who subsequently resigned from the Company.  On February 2, 2018, the Company retained an independent law firm to investigate the matter; however, shortly thereafter, the Board halted the review, dismissed the firm and named another firm with longstanding ties to the Company to conduct the probe. 

Recently, in a lawsuit filed by former Wynn board member Kazuo Okada against Wynn board members alleging that in 2012 he was wrongfully removed from the board and his shares redeemed, the court reversed its prior ruling blocking the suit, allowing it to proceed.

The actions of its executives and board members have exposed the Company to significant negative publicity, a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley, ongoing investigations by gaming regulatory bodies in Massachusetts, Nevada and Macau (China), and recently, a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Wynn Resorts' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Wynn Resorts shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Wynn Resorts shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-wynn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-resorts-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-wynn-resorts-limited---wynn-300607567.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
05:26aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 fr..
BU
04:51aWYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03/02THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of ..
BU
03/02WYNN RESORTS : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Sec..
AC
03/01WYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
03/01WYNN RESORTS : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exc..
AC
03/01WYNN RESORTS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
AC
03/01WYNN RESORTS : 2 massage therapists accuse Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct
AQ
03/01WYNN RESORTS : Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas,..
AQ
03/01WYNN RESORTS : Earns Three New Forbes Five-Star Awards For Wynn Palace
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Macau revenue up 6% in February 
03/01It Was A Day To Buy And Not Panic - Cramer's Mad Money (2/28/18) 
02/28Pennsylvania tightens up on online gaming 
02/28Las Vegas Strip revenue down sharply in Jan. 
02/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest GDP Reading In Focus 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.