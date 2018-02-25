Log in
WYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Wynn Resorts, Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

02/25/2018 | 01:01am CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn Resorts") (NASDAQ: WYNN) securities between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Wynn Resorts you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
