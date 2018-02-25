WYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Wynn Resorts, Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Wynn Resorts,
Limited ("Wynn Resorts") (NASDAQ: WYNN) securities between February
28, 2014 and January 25, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer
(“CEO”), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct
with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual
assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the
Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure
at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts'
shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period,
and class members suffered significant losses and damages.
