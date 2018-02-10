Log in
WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/10/2018

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 10, 2018).

U.S. stocks rebounded, with the Dow closing up 330.44 points at 24190.90. But major indexes ended the volatile week down more than 5%, their worst loss in over two years.

Oil prices slid below $60 a barrel, posting their biggest weekly slump in more than two years.

Amazon is preparing to launch a delivery service for businesses that would position it to compete directly with UPS and FedEx.

NBC Entertainment's president, Jennifer Salke, was named the new head of Amazon Studios.

Uber agreed to settle a lawsuit with Alphabet's Waymo over claims that Uber stole trade secrets for self-driving vehicles.

Wynn Resorts' board said it stopped an independent law-firm investigation into sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn.

The Equifax hack accessed more of consumers' personal data than the firm disclosed publicly last year.

L.L. Bean is putting limits on its generous return policy, citing increasing abuse and fraud.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 991 M
EBIT 2018 1 345 M
Net income 2018 787 M
Debt 2018 6 507 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 22,18
P/E ratio 2019 18,23
EV / Sales 2018 3,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 17 399 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Wynn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew O. Maddox President
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Daniel Boone Wayson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS0.41%17 399
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.5.67%58 045
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL0.33%18 966
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-8.33%11 342
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.70%7 446
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%6 160
