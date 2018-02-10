What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 10, 2018).

U.S. stocks rebounded, with the Dow closing up 330.44 points at 24190.90. But major indexes ended the volatile week down more than 5%, their worst loss in over two years.

Oil prices slid below $60 a barrel, posting their biggest weekly slump in more than two years.

Amazon is preparing to launch a delivery service for businesses that would position it to compete directly with UPS and FedEx.

NBC Entertainment's president, Jennifer Salke, was named the new head of Amazon Studios.

Uber agreed to settle a lawsuit with Alphabet's Waymo over claims that Uber stole trade secrets for self-driving vehicles.

Wynn Resorts' board said it stopped an independent law-firm investigation into sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn.

The Equifax hack accessed more of consumers' personal data than the firm disclosed publicly last year.

L.L. Bean is putting limits on its generous return policy, citing increasing abuse and fraud.