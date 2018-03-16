What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 16, 2018).

Puerto Rico bonds have rebounded, reflecting improvement in the island's economy and hopes for a settlement with creditors.

Tesla is entering a critical period in which it must boost Model 3 production or possibly face severe financial consequences.

A federal tax ruling dealt a new blow to a group of pipeline firms that had helped finance a build-out of energy infrastructure.

Nike said it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned.

Toys "R" Us's decision to liquidate has sent toy makers scrambling to find outlets to carry their wares.

Steve Wynn may seek to sell his Wynn Resorts shares, potentially setting off a scramble to control the firm.

Icann is preparing a significant tightening of its privacy standards in response to new EU policies.

U.K. bank Coutts, a pillar of the British establishment, investigated alleged harassment of women at the firm.

The Dow rose 115.54 points to 24873.66. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower.

Amazon's Japanese unit has come under antitrust scrutiny for the second time in as many years.

iHeartMedia filed for chapter 11 after reaching an accord with debtholders.

Alibaba is working on a plan for a secondary stock listing in China.