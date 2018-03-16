What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Log in
WYNN RESORTS
What's News: Business & Finance

03/16/2018 | 07:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 16, 2018).

Puerto Rico bonds have rebounded, reflecting improvement in the island's economy and hopes for a settlement with creditors.

Tesla is entering a critical period in which it must boost Model 3 production or possibly face severe financial consequences.

A federal tax ruling dealt a new blow to a group of pipeline firms that had helped finance a build-out of energy infrastructure.

Nike said it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned.

Toys "R" Us's decision to liquidate has sent toy makers scrambling to find outlets to carry their wares.

Steve Wynn may seek to sell his Wynn Resorts shares, potentially setting off a scramble to control the firm.

Icann is preparing a significant tightening of its privacy standards in response to new EU policies.

U.K. bank Coutts, a pillar of the British establishment, investigated alleged harassment of women at the firm.

The Dow rose 115.54 points to 24873.66. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower.

Amazon's Japanese unit has come under antitrust scrutiny for the second time in as many years.

iHeartMedia filed for chapter 11 after reaching an accord with debtholders.

Alibaba is working on a plan for a secondary stock listing in China.

DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 24873.66 Delayed Quote.0.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7030.9697 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.20% 7481.7415 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 063 M
EBIT 2018 1 412 M
Net income 2018 832 M
Debt 2018 6 479 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
James Edward Virtue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS9.86%19 037
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.35%58 267
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL6.89%20 262
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 335
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.10%7 226
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 705
