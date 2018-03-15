Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wynn Resorts : Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:36am CET

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. (the “Issuers”), have commenced a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to a proposed amendment (the “Proposed Amendment”) to the indenture (the “Indenture”) governing the Issuers’ 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Proposed Amendment would conform the definition of “Change of Control” relating to ownership of equity interests in the Company in the Indenture to the terms of the indentures governing the Issuers’ other outstanding notes.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation, holders of Notes who validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) their consents prior to the Expiration Time will receive an aggregate cash payment of $25.0 million (the “Consent Payment”). The Consent Payment will be paid to the consenting holders pro rata in accordance with the principal amount of Notes as to which consents were validly tendered (and not revoked) prior to the Expiration Time.

Adoption of the Proposed Amendment to the Indenture requires the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes that are not owned by the Issuers or any person directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by or under direct or indirect common control with either of the Issuers (the “Requisite Consents”). As of the date of this press release, there is $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

The Company anticipates that, promptly after receipt of the Requisite Consents (at or prior to the Expiration Time), the Company will notify U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”) that the Requisite Consents have been obtained and the Issuers, guarantors and the Trustee will execute a supplemental indenture with respect to the Indenture (the “Supplemental Indenture” and such time, the “Effective Time”). Although the Supplemental Indenture will become effective upon execution by the Issuers, the guarantors and the Trustee, the Proposed Amendment will only become operative upon payment of the Consent Payment by the Issuers, which the Issuers expect to make one business day after the Expiration Time. The Indenture will remain in effect, without giving effect to the Proposed Amendment, until the payment of the Consent Payment by the Issuers.

The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 20, 2018, unless extended (the “Expiration Time”). The Consent Solicitation is being made upon the terms and is subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 15, 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). Holders of Notes will not be able to revoke their consents after the Expiration Time.

The Issuers have engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. to act as solicitation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (855) 287-1922 (U.S. toll-free) and (212) 250-7527 (collect).

The Issuers have engaged D.F. King & Co., Inc. as information and tabulation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Requests for documentation may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 356-7814 (toll free).

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Proposed Amendment or any securities. No recommendation is being made as to whether holders of Notes should consent to the Proposed Amendment. The solicitation of consents is not being made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable securities or “blue sky” laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Consent Solicitation. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in the casino/hotel and resorts industries, controversy, regulatory action, litigation and investigations related to Stephen A. Wynn and his separation from the Company, dependence on key employees, levels of travel, leisure and casino spending, general domestic or international economic conditions, and changes in gaming laws or regulations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Issuers’ financial results is included in Wynn Las Vegas, LLC’s Annual Statement for the year ended December 31, 2017. Neither Wynn Resorts, Limited nor the Issuers are under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update their forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
11:36aWYNN RESORTS : Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas,..
BU
11:08aWYNN RESORTS LTD : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13WYNN LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Wynn Resorts, Limited Investors of Imp..
BU
03/13WYNN RESORTS : drops claims against Japanese tycoon Okada
AQ
03/13WYNN RESORTS : agrees to settle lawsuit with Universal Entertainment Corp.
AQ
03/12WYNN RESORTS : Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: WYNN Shares Against ..
AC
03/12WYNN RESORTS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/11WYNN RESORTS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
AC
03/10WYNN RESORTS : Oregon Pension Fund Sues the Board of Wynn Resorts, Which Hid Sex..
AQ
03/10Wynn Resorts may use $800M loan to pay $2.4B settlement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Consumer Discretionary 
03/12Susquehanna stays positive on Wynn Resorts 
03/12Macau exec pushes for more gaming concessions 
03/10STOCKS TO WATCH : Back To Basics Time 
03/09RED ROCK RESORTS : Don't Discount Regional Gaming 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 072 M
EBIT 2018 1 405 M
Net income 2018 832 M
Debt 2018 6 452 M
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
James Edward Virtue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS9.86%19 037
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.35%59 663
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL10.12%20 817
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 431
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.38%7 296
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 721
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.