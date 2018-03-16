Wynn Resorts : Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts

Log in
03/16/2018 | 07:28am CET

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd's former chief executive, Steve Wynn, may elect to sell all or a portion of his stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing dated Thursday.



Steve Wynn is the largest shareholder in the company, owning about 11.8 percent of the casino operator followed by his former wife who has a 9.3 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. http://bit.ly/2G0pcDu

Under an agreement with Wynn Resorts, the former CEO could not sell more than one-third of the shares he held in the company. http://bit.ly/2GxVVOB

The mogul resigned as CEO last month, following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. Steve Wynn has denied the accusations.

Nevada state regulators opened an investigation into sexual misconduct accusations by former and current employees against Steve Wynn, said Karl Bennison, enforcement chief for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in an email to Reuters in January.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 063 M
EBIT 2018 1 412 M
Net income 2018 832 M
Debt 2018 6 479 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
James Edward Virtue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS9.86%19 037
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.35%58 267
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL6.89%20 262
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 335
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.10%7 226
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 705
