Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wynn Resorts : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:46pm CET

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased Wynn Resorts securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 23, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/wynn-resorts-limited#join

Wynn Resorts owns and operates luxury hotels and destination resorts in, among other places, Las Vegas and Macau, China. Until recently, Stephen ("Steve") A. Wynn was the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Wynn Resorts and certain of the Company's executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's founder and CEO, Steve Wynn, had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Steve Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Dozens of People Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Las Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn." According to the article, "dozens of people ? who have worked at Mr. Wynn?s casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn."

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $20.31 per share, or over 10%, to close on January 26, 2018 at $180.29, on unusually heavy trading volume. The following trading day the Company's stock declined an additional $16.81 per share, or 9.3%, to close on January 29, 2018 at $163.48, again on heavy trading volume.

Wynn Resorts shareholders may, no later than April 23, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
Darren J. Check, Esq.
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 299-7706
(610) 667-7706
[email protected]

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
05:09pWYNN RESORTS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limit..
AC
04:46pWYNN RESORTS : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Wynn Resorts, Limited ..
AC
03:09pWYNN RESORTS : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Ac..
AC
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:28aWYNN RESORTS : Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts
RE
03/15WYNN RESORTS : Announces Update Presentation with CEO Matt Maddox
AQ
03/15WYNN RESORTS : Stockholders agreement involving Steve Wynn, ex-wife invalid
AQ
03/15UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT : Buckley Sandler Secures $2.632 Billion Settlement for ..
AQ
03/15INSERTING and REPLACING Wynn Resorts, Limited, Universal Entertainment and Ar..
AQ
03/15WYNN RESORTS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:05aQualcomm Rumors, Quadruple Witching, And Questions For Russia (Wall Street Br.. 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
03/15Steve Wynn opens door to sale of Wynn shares 
03/12BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Consumer Discretionary 
03/12Susquehanna stays positive on Wynn Resorts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 063 M
EBIT 2018 1 412 M
Net income 2018 832 M
Debt 2018 6 479 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
James Edward Virtue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS9.86%19 037
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.7.60%58 267
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL6.89%20 262
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 335
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.10%7 226
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 705
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.