Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wynn Resorts : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 - WYNN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 05:09pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn Resorts") (NASDAQ: WYNN) between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Wynn Resorts, you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
05:09pWYNN RESORTS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limit..
AC
04:46pWYNN RESORTS : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Wynn Resorts, Limited ..
AC
03:09pWYNN RESORTS : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Ac..
AC
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:28aWYNN RESORTS : Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts
RE
03/15WYNN RESORTS : Announces Update Presentation with CEO Matt Maddox
AQ
03/15WYNN RESORTS : Stockholders agreement involving Steve Wynn, ex-wife invalid
AQ
03/15UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT : Buckley Sandler Secures $2.632 Billion Settlement for ..
AQ
03/15INSERTING and REPLACING Wynn Resorts, Limited, Universal Entertainment and Ar..
AQ
03/15WYNN RESORTS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:05aQualcomm Rumors, Quadruple Witching, And Questions For Russia (Wall Street Br.. 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
03/15Steve Wynn opens door to sale of Wynn shares 
03/12BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Consumer Discretionary 
03/12Susquehanna stays positive on Wynn Resorts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 063 M
EBIT 2018 1 412 M
Net income 2018 832 M
Debt 2018 6 479 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
James Edward Virtue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS9.86%19 037
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.7.60%58 267
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL6.89%20 262
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 335
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.10%7 226
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 705
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.