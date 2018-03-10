Wynn Resorts : Receives Commitment Letter for Funding Promissory Note

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced today that it has entered
into a commitment letter with Deutsche Bank for a 364-day term loan
facility to the Company in an aggregate principal amount of up to $800
million. If utilized, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of
this committed financing, and cash on hand, to repay the promissory note
that the Company previously issued to Aruze USA, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including those
related to the Company’s financing plans. Forward-looking information
involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly
affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results
may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in
the casino/hotel and resorts industries, the controversy related to
Stephen A. Wynn and his separation from the Company, dependence on key
employees, levels of travel, leisure and casino spending, general
domestic or international economic conditions, and changes in gaming
laws or regulations. Additional information concerning potential factors
that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017 and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Wynn Resorts, Limited is not under any
obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update
its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise, except as required by law.
