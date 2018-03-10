Log in
WYNN RESORTS (WYNN)
Wynn Resorts : Receives Commitment Letter for Funding Promissory Note

03/10/2018 | 01:35am CET

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced today that it has entered into a commitment letter with Deutsche Bank for a 364-day term loan facility to the Company in an aggregate principal amount of up to $800 million. If utilized, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of this committed financing, and cash on hand, to repay the promissory note that the Company previously issued to Aruze USA, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company’s financing plans. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in the casino/hotel and resorts industries, the controversy related to Stephen A. Wynn and his separation from the Company, dependence on key employees, levels of travel, leisure and casino spending, general domestic or international economic conditions, and changes in gaming laws or regulations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wynn Resorts, Limited is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 015 M
EBIT 2018 1 381 M
Net income 2018 806 M
Debt 2018 6 471 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 22,87
P/E ratio 2019 18,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 18 409 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Alvin V. Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-0.11%18 409
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.5.11%60 567
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL4.40%20 330
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-15.15%10 370
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.31%7 319
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 797
