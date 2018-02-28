Wynn Resorts : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wynn Resorts, Limited

Log in
02/28/2018 | 01:24am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WYNN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 28. 2014 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 23, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964 to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wynn Resorts' founder and CEO, Stephen A. Wynn, had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (2) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject Wynn Resorts to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the company; and (3) as a result, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm|
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 012 M
EBIT 2018 1 360 M
Net income 2018 799 M
Debt 2018 6 484 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 21,86
P/E ratio 2019 17,94
EV / Sales 2018 3,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 17 370 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | WYNN | US9831341071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Boone Wayson Non-Executive Chairman
Craig S. Billings CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert Jos Miller Lead Independent Director
Alvin V. Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-2.61%17 370
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.4.98%58 456
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL3.35%20 002
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-9.85%11 103
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.23%7 415
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 845
