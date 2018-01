The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Wynn has routinely subjected women who work for him to unwanted sexual advances in a pattern of misconduct detailed by dozens of past and present employees.

The billionaire denied the accusations as "preposterous."

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott)