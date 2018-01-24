Log in
X5 Retail EDR : seeks FAS review of potential acquisition of Ufa Grocery Stores in Bashkortostan

01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

Moscow, 24 January 2018 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE ticker: 'FIVE'), announces that the Company is considering the acquisition of 100 Ufa Grocery Stores located in various cities across the Republic of Bashkortostan, including 38 stores in Ufa. All of the stores would be integrated into the Pyaterochka chain. X5 has submitted a request to the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation ('FAS') to provide its position on the potential transaction. The Company's further actions will depend on the position of the FAS.​

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:08 UTC.

