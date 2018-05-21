Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Xanadu Mines Ltd    XAM   AU000000XAM0

XANADU MINES LTD (XAM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xanadu Mines : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michele Muscillo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 12:35am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Xanadu Mines Ltd 92 114 249 026

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michele Muscillo

Date of last notice

7 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

17 May 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000

Performance Rights

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

54,037

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$9,999.93

No. of securities held after change

54,037 1,000,000

Fully paid ordinary shares Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 22:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XANADU MINES LTD
12:35aXANADU MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hannah Badenach
PU
12:35aXANADU MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michele Muscillo
PU
05/18XANADU MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Kevin Tomlinson
PU
05/18XANADU MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Darryl Clark
PU
05/18XANADU MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Andrew Stewart
PU
05/17XANADU MINES : Kharmagtai Update - New Zaraa Discovery Final Assays
AQ
04/30XANADU MINES : Results of Resolutions - 2018 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/26XANADU MINES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/02XANADU MINES LTD : - Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus for TSX Listing Filed P..
AQ
02/25XANADU MINES : Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus for TSX Listing Filed
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
04/07Introducing The IMJI Copper Subsector Index 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
Chart XANADU MINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Xanadu Mines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | XAM | AU000000XAM0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends XANADU MINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kevin Michael Tomlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Munkshaikhan Dambiinyam Chief Financial Officer
Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Executive Director
Hannah Badenach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XANADU MINES LTD-17.86%0
GLENCORE-2.47%77 389
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.67%67 230
COAL INDIA2.66%24 777
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD3.80%13 863
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD7.37%10 240
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.