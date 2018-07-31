Xanadu Mines : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5B - 30 June 2018
07/31/2018 | 12:47am CEST
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Appendix 5B
+Rule 5.5
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16
Name of entity
XANADU MINES LTD
ABN 92 114 249 026
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
30 June 2018
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
$A'000
Year to date (6 months)
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1 Receipts from customers
1.2 Payments for
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
1.4 Interest received
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
1.6 Income taxes paid
1.7 Research and development refunds
1.8 Other (provide details if material)
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
-
(2,709)
- -
(593) (361)
- 2 - - - -
-
(5,418)
- - (1,359) (782)
- 5 - - - -
(3,661)
(7,554)
Year to date
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c) investments
-
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
-
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
$A'000
Year to date (6 months)
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) tenements (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) other non-current assets
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
-
-
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8 Dividends paid
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
10,000
- - (566)
- - - - -
10,000
- - (566)
- - - - -
9,434
9,434
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,103 (3,661)
- 9,434
(25)
9,065 (7,554)
- 9,434
(94)
10,851
10,851
Year to date
Page 2
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
$A'000
Previous quarter
$A'000
10,851 - - -
5,103 - - -
10,851
5,103
6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
221 -
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
- -
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
8.
Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an
understanding of the position
8.1
Loan facilities
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
8.3
Other (please specify)
8.4
Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and
whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are
proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
N/A
Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1 Exploration and evaluation
9.2 Development
9.3 Production
9.4 Staff costs
9.5 Administration and corporate costs
9.6 Other (loan repayment)
9.7 Total estimated cash outflows
850 - - 590 360 -
1,800
10.
Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
Tenement reference and location
Nature of interest
Interest at beginning of quarter
Interest at end of quarter
10.1
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
N/A
10.2
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
N/A
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
............................................................
( Director/ Company secretary)
Print name:
Phil Mackey
Notes
Date: 31 July 2018
1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
