Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Xanadu Mines Ltd    XAM   AU000000XAM0

XANADU MINES LTD (XAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xanadu Mines : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5B - 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 12:47am CEST

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

XANADU MINES LTD

ABN 92 114 249 026

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

  • 1. Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for

    • (a) exploration & evaluation

    • (b) development

    • (c) production

    • (d) staff costs

    • (e) administration and corporate costs

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Research and development refunds

  • 1.8 Other (provide details if material)

  • 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

-

(2,709)

- -

(593) (361)

- 2 - - - -

-

(5,418)

- - (1,359) (782)

- 5 - - - -

(3,661)

(7,554)

Year to date

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c) investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

Page 1

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

  • 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other (provide details if material)

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

-

-

  • 3. Cash flows from financing activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

  • 3.8 Dividends paid

  • 3.9 Other (provide details if material)

  • 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

10,000

- - (566)

- - - - -

10,000

- - (566)

- - - - -

9,434

9,434

  • 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

  • 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,103 (3,661)

- 9,434

(25)

9,065 (7,554)

- 9,434

(94)

10,851

10,851

Year to date

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

$A'000

Previous quarter

$A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (provide details)

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

10,851 - - -

5,103 - - -

10,851

5,103

  • 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

  • 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

221 -

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

- -

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an

understanding of the position

8.1

Loan facilities

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

8.3

Other (please specify)

8.4

Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and

whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are

proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

N/A

Total facility amount at quarter end

$A'000

Amount drawn at quarter end

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

  • 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

  • 9.2 Development

  • 9.3 Production

  • 9.4 Staff costs

  • 9.5 Administration and corporate costs

  • 9.6 Other (loan repayment)

  • 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

850 - - 590 360 -

1,800

10.

Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Tenement reference and location

Nature of interest

Interest at beginning of quarter

Interest at end of quarter

10.1

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

N/A

10.2

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

    Sign here:

    ............................................................

    (Director/Company secretary)

    Print name:

    Phil Mackey

    Notes

    Date: 31 July 2018

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 22:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XANADU MINES LTD
12:47aXANADU MINES : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5B - 30 June 2018
PU
07/20XANADU MINES : Amended Appendix 3Y - Dr Andrew Stewart - Late Lodgement
PU
07/17XANADU MINES LTD : - Drilling at Zaraa supports shallow high-grade potential Dri..
AQ
07/02XANADU MINES LTD : - Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 200..
AQ
07/02XANADU MINES : Change in substantial holding - Copper Plate Success Limited
PU
07/02XANADU MINES : Change in substantial holding - CAAF Ltd
PU
06/27XANADU MINES : Amended Cleansing Statement - 58,823,530 Placement shares
PU
06/27XANADU MINES : Cleansing Statement
PU
06/25XANADU MINES LTD : - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
06/25XANADU MINES LTD : - A$10 Million Placement A$10 Million Placement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
04/07Introducing The IMJI Copper Subsector Index 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
Chart XANADU MINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Xanadu Mines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XANADU MINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,33  AUD
Spread / Average Target 106%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Stewart Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Kevin Michael Tomlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Munkshaikhan Dambiinyam Chief Financial Officer
Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Executive Director
Hannah Badenach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XANADU MINES LTD-42.86%77
GLENCORE-16.41%60 729
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.63%52 408
COAL INDIA-0.06%23 955
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.25%11 234
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-13.81%8 347
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.