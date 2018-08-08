READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Xcerra Corporation In The District Of Massachusetts

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Case No.1:18-cv-11529, on behalf of shareholders of Xcerra Corporation ("Xcerra" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: XCRA) who have been harmed by Xcerra's and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with the Company's acquisition by Cohu, Inc. ("Cohu") (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of Xcerra's common stock issued and outstanding will be converted into the right to receive (i) $9.00 in cash, without interest, and (ii) 0.2109 shares of common stock of Cohu (the "Merger Consideration"). Accordingly, if the Proposed Transaction is consummated, Xcerra shareholders will only own approximately 28% of Cohu's outstanding common stock. The complaint alleges that the proxy statement regarding the Transaction fails to disclose material facts concerning the Transaction, thereby preventing shareholders from casting an informed vote for or against the Transaction. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the proxy statement omits and/or misrepresents material information concerning, among other things, certain financial projections related to the Transaction and the valuation analyses performed by Xcerra's financial advisor Cowen and Company, LLC.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

