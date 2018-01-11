Xilam Animation : Extends Oggy into Mobile Games with Nazara Partnership

Press Release

Paris, January 11th 2018

Xilam Extends Oggy into Mobile Games with Nazara

Partnership

Xilam Animation is further boosting the Oggy & the Cockroaches brand into gaming with the appointment of Nazara Technologies Ltd, a global mobile game company, in a deal brokered via

Xilam and licensing agent, Dream Theatre.

Nazara will launch a raft of new captivating mobile games for younger audiences that underscore the hilarious, entertaining brand values of Oggy & the Cockroaches. The first game is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018 in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East.

With an ever‐growing digital landscape, Oggy & the Cockroaches is reaching new heights and raking up exceptional results on digital platforms throughout the world. The series has a cult following on Facebook with more than 3.5M fans and 1.2M subscribers on YouTube. Partnering with Nazara is only a natural extension of the brand experience.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and President of Xilam said: "Xilam is eager to expand the presence of its properties in the digital domain. Nazara is one of the leaders in the mobile gaming arena and we're thrilled to be working together to take Oggy and his friends to new heights in gaming. We're excited to give kids yet another avenue to become immersed in his cheeky world as we celebrate

20 years of Oggy & the Cockroaches."

Nazara is one of the leading mobile games company's in India's digital landscape, operating in 61 countries across emerging markets, as of September 30, 2017. In India, Nazara has licensed mobile gaming rights to popular kids IPs including Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Mighty Raju, Tinkle characters and Chacha Choudhary among other IP's including Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers

Bangalore and Hrithik Roshan.

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies said: "With Oggy & the Cockroaches, Nazara will continue to deliver high‐quality games for the global market. We have built a strong portfolio of successful games which have targeted young audiences in India over the last two years and now with the Oggy & the Cockroaches IP, we can reach audiences across emerging markets beyond

India, by leveraging the global appeal of the show. "

Cartoon Network Asia has scooped up seasons five, six and seven of the series for its channels this year, with previous seasons of Oggy currently running on Nickelodeon, Youku in China and Netflix

Asia Pacific (outside China and India).

In India, Oggy & the Cockroaches currently airs on both Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, as well as on Amazon Prime. The series is also available on Cartoon Network Latin America and on Cartoon

Network Middle East and Africa (MENA), and Gulli Bil Arabi.

The series is distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and is watched in 600 million homes.

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content in both 2D and CGI formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award‐winning Paris‐based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches,

Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks and its first pre‐school property, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major global children's TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 250 million views per month, ranking

Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô‐Chi‐Minh Ville in Vietnam.

About Nazara Technologies

Nazara is a mobile games company headquartered in Mumbai, India and has operations in 61 countries across emerging markets, as on September 30, 2017. Nazara runs mobile gaming subscription services to mass mobile internet users comprising largely of first time mobile gamers across Africa, Middle East, South

East Asia, Latin America and the Indian subcontinent. In India, Nazara has licensed mobile gaming rights to popular IP's like Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Chhota Bheem, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Motu Patlu,

Mighty Raju, Tinkle Characters and Chacha Choudhary.

Nazara was one of the leading publishers by downloads on Google Play Store with more than 22 million downloads in India in the calendar year 2016 and the company crossed over 34 million downloads in the calendar Year 2017 until September 30, 2017. Nazara had over 10 million monthly active users in September 2017 across its network of games on Google Play Store.