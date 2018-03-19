Xilinx : CEO Outlines New Vision, Strategy For The Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Peng, the president and CEO of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today unveiled his vision and strategy for the company. Designed to deliver new growth, technology and direction for Xilinx, Peng's vision is to enable the "adaptable, intelligent world." In this world, Xilinx moves beyond the FPGA to deliver a completely new category of highly flexible and adaptive processors and platforms that will allow for rapid innovation across a wide array of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud.

Peng's strategy involves three key points:

New emphasis on data center acceleration: Xilinx is ramping up its efforts with key data center customers, ecosystem partners and software application developers, to further enable innovation and deployments in compute acceleration, computational storage and network acceleration. Data center is an area of rapid technology adoption where customers can quickly take advantage of the orders of magnitude performance and performance per-watt improvement that Xilinx technology enables in applications like artificial intelligence (AI) inference, video and image processing, and genomics.

Accelerating growth in core markets: These markets are areas where Xilinx has been a key technology leader and has deep market traction. They include: automotive; wireless infrastructure; wired communications; audio, video and broadcast; aerospace and defense; industrial, scientific and medical; test, measurement and emulation; and consumer technologies. These core markets and customers remain central to Xilinx and the company will continue to enable innovation to these areas.

Introducing the Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP): The third and most significant pillar is the announcement of this new breakthrough product. An ACAP is a highly integrated multi-core heterogeneous compute platform that can be changed at the hardware level to adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications and workloads. An ACAP's adaptability, which can be done dynamically in milliseconds during operation, delivers levels of performance and performance per-watt that is unmatched by CPUs or GPUs. (see release)

"While FPGA and Zynq® SoC technologies are still core to our business, Xilinx is not just an FPGA company anymore. That is our heritage, but we have been building upon that foundation for years now: integrating full SoCs onto our programmable dies, developing 3D ICs, building out software development frameworks and creating partner ecosystems to deliver products that are completely unique to the industry," says Peng. "We are taking this innovation to the next level with the invention of the ACAP where we will deliver even more value to the data center and our core markets now, and into the future."

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry, enabling the adaptable, intelligent, and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

